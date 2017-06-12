Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United to avoid each other in first round of EFL Cup

There will be no Steel City derby in the first round of the newly-branded Carabao Cup after Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United were both seeded for the draw.
The Owls and the Blades are among 17 clubs handed seedings in the northern section, along with South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United and Barnsley.
It means in Friday's first round draw, they will be paired with one of 17 sides from either League Two or those which finished in the lower reaches of League One last term.
Both Doncaster Rovers and Chesterfield are potential first round opponents for the quartet of South Yorkshire teams.
The draw will take place at 1pm on Friday.
Of the clubs relegated from the Premier League, only Sunderland will enter at the first round stage. Hull City and Middlesbrough will enter the second round along with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition.
Both Sheffield clubs exited the competition at the first round stage last season. Wednesday endured a surprise 2-1 defeat at Cambridge United while the Blades were beaten 2-1 at home by Crewe Alexandra.
ROUND ONE SEEDINGS
North – Seeds
1. Barnsley
2. Blackburn Rovers
3. Bolton Wanderers
4. Bradford City
5. Burton Albion
6. Derby County
7. Fleetwood Town
8. Leeds United
9. Nottingham Forest
10. Preston North End
11. Rochdale
12. Rotherham United
13. Scunthorpe United
14. Sheffield United
15. Sheffield Wednesday
16. Sunderland
17. Wigan Athletic
North – Non-Seeds
18. Accrington Stanley
19. Blackpool
20. Bury
21. Carlisle United
22. Chesterfield
23. Coventry City
24. Crewe Alexandra
25. Doncaster Rovers
26. Grimsby Town
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Morecambe
30. Notts County
31. Oldham Athletic
32. Port Vale
33. Shrewsbury Town
34. Walsall
South – Seeds
1. Aston Villa
2. Birmingham City
3. Brentford
4. Bristol City
5. Bristol Rovers
6. Cardiff City
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Fulham
9. Ipswich Town
10. Millwall
11. Milton Keynes Dons
12. Norwich City
13. Oxford United
14. Peterborough United
15. Queens Park Rangers
16. Reading
17. Southend United
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers
South – Non-Seeds
19. AFC Wimbledon
20. Barnet
21. Cambridge United
22. Cheltenham Town
23. Colchester United
24. Crawley Town
25. Exeter City
26. Forest Green Rovers
27. Gillingham
28. Luton Town
29. Newport County
30. Northampton Town
31. Plymouth Argyle
32. Portsmouth
33. Stevenage
34. Swindon Town
35. Wycombe Wanderers
36. Yeovil Town
The draw will be able to watch live on various channels including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages and SkySports.com.