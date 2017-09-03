WIN: You could be in Sheffield United's official 2017/18 squad photo

Would you like to to be in Sheffield United's official squad photo?

Thanks to shirt sponsors Teletext Holidays, you and a friend or family member could be in with the chance of appearing alongside your heroes.

We're giving the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to two Blades fans and a guest each, to go along to the photo session at Bramall Lane and feature in the team picture, this Thursday, September 7 at 12.45pm.

Entry is via social media only and here's how:

On facebook; Share this article, search and tag Teletext Holidays with the message 'I'm entering The Star's #sufcpiccomp with Teletext Holidays'

Or, on twitter: Share this article with the message 'I'm entering @SheffieldStar's #sufcpiccomp with @TeletextHoliday'

Competition entries close on Tuesday night and winners will be notified on Wednesday. Do not enter if you are unable to make the date and time.

Teletext Holidays – proud shirt sponsors of Sheffield United FC – has been providing great value holidays for over 25 years to British holidaymakers to short haul sunshine family favourites, city break destinations and long haul exotic escapes, all at affordable prices.

Terms & Conditions

1. Entrants may only enter this competition once.

2. The prize includes a once in a lifetime opportunity for four lucky Blades fans to be part of the official first team photograph on Thursday 7th September at 12.45pm at Bramall Lane.

3. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and be living and a resident of the UK to enter this competition.

4. The competition is not open to employees associated with the Promoter, and their associated companies or their families.

5. This prize is non-transferable and must be taken by the prize winner.

6. There are no cash alternatives or alternative prizes available.

7. In the event of the advertised competition prize being unavailable the Promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize or prizes of equal or greater value.

8. The winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries and will be formally notified (by email and / or telephone) within 30 days of the closing date with details of how to claim their prize.

9. The winner of the prize must claim their prize within 24 hours of being notified. If they fail to claim their prize, the prize will be forfeit and a new winner picked.

10. Competition winners may be required to take part in or co-operate with publicity.

11. The Promoter’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

12. Use of false name or addresses, for example, a name by which the entrant is not usually known, will disqualify them from receiving any prize. The Promoter reserves the right to oblige any potential winner to provide documentary proof of their identity and age and address as directed by the Promoter before such person may claim their prize. In certain circumstances, the Promoter shall, at its discretion, require any person to present themselves in person supported by such documentation for identification purposes (we will reimburse all reasonable travel costs incurred) prior to releasing the prize.

14. The Promoter shall be entitled to terminate or modify the promotion or to modify these rules at any time prior to the closing date if circumstance beyond their control occur. Entry in the competition implies acceptance of these rules.

15. These rules are governed by the laws of England and Wales and all parties will submit to the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

16. The promoter of the competition is: The Star and Teletext Holidays.