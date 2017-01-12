What happens to Sheffield's clubs when Football Manager is simulated for 10 years?

Sheffield United and Wednesday are reunited in the same domestic league - but it's not what you expect.

Wednesday were promoted to the Premier League on two separate occasions - winning the Championship back in 2019 and the Play-Offs in 2025. Over the course of a decade they twice found their way back to the Second Division. They are now fighting for survival in 21st place.

United returned to the top flight after successive league titles in 2017 and 2018. However, they were relegated to the Championship in 2021 and haven't enjoyed much success since.

The Blades are now managed by former defender, Leigh Bromby who played over 200 appearances in three separate spells with the club.

The man at the helm at Hillsborough is Jason Goodliffe - recently appointed after five successful years with Charlton Athletic. England boss Gareth Southgate managed the Owls for a spell but was sacked in 2023.

None of the current Blades side remain but John Fleck is considered as a 'legend' having made over 300 appearances for the club before his departure in 2025.

Chelsea defender Todd Kane is a fan favorite with Wednesdayites. The right-back, who joined in 2017, is approaching his ten-year anniversary as an Owl.

Manchester United are again the dominant force in English football. Nine league titles in ten years for Jose Mourinho - who needs Sir Alex?