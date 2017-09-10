WATCH: What a debut! See how Sheffield United new boy Clayton Donaldson marked his Blades bow at Sunderland - Match Highlights

As far as debuts go, this one wasn't too bad at all.

Clayton Donaldson signed for Sheffield United in a surprise deadline day swoop last Thursday and the Birmingham City striker immediately showed Blades fans what they can expect, with a two-goal haul on his maiden appearance.

United registered their first away win of the season, coming with a 2-1 success at Sunderland thanks to Donaldson's brace and took their tally to an impressive 12 points for the campaign so far after moving up to the Championship.

"It's a great day for Clayton and a fantastic day for our football club," said Chris Wilder. "It was our first away win for six years at this level, so to come to an iconic stadium like this and do it, it was great reward for them all. "We felt Clayton was what we needed. It's not always available to us but we wanted someone to run in behind, the goals showed everyone what he is all about."



