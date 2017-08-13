WATCH: Were Sheffield United robbed? You decide - Highlights from Blades controversial defeat to Middlesbrough

Sheffield United's incredible unbeaten run came to a controversial end at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
The Blades had a late equaliser ruled out for offside after Jack O'Connell had headed in a free kick, with Chris Basham the apparent 'guilty' party.
United boss Chris Wilder was understandably seething afterwards and said: "I'm not saying we've come here and dominated the game, as this is and will be a tough place to come with the players they've got and a new manager in place. But when we play like we did in the second half I think it was a just reward to get something from the game and that's been taken away from us by a very, very poor decision."
In the end it was Rudy Gestede's 21st-minute header that sealed the win for Middlesbrough
Watch the match highlights and make up your own mind.
