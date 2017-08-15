WATCH: The goal that started it all as Brian Deane makes Premier League history for Sheffield United against Manchester United

Have your say

Exactly a quarter of a century has passed since Brian Deane put himself - and Sheffield United - in football's history books with the first goal of the new Premier League era.

August 15, 1992, against Manchester United at home. Deane rose higher than the visiting defence after Clayton Blackmore misjudged and Gary Pallister hesitated. His header made history, his second sealed a 2-1 victory and, 25 years later, his name is still remembered.

"Thanks for all the support and good wishes peeps," Deane tweeted today.

"Twenty five years, just like that! Seems so strange. Enjoy the time we have."

Today's also a special day for Blades fan, Andrew Clark, who tweeted: "Twenty five years ago today, that goal, that match, my wedding and I wouldn't change a thing."

To properly mark the anniversary of the first game of the new Premier League era, the BBC will show two special Rewind programmes on their website and the Red Button.

Blades fans can relive Brian Deane's goal, as well as his second half penalty and Mark Hughes' consolation, when the game is replayed in full at 2.55pm.

There will also be a full live text commentary will clips of numerous goals from the opening afternoon.