WATCH: The exact moment Sheffield Wednesday fans stopped bouncing as Mark Duffy netted a derby stunner for Sheffield United

It was two minutes of mayhem that swung Sunday's Sheffield Derby one way, and then the other.

And now the moment that Sheffield United's Mark Duffy stopped jubilant, bouncing Wednesday fans in their tracks has been immortalised after United's media team released goal-cam footage of the incident, with the caption 'Never gonna bounce again'.

Wednesday, who trailed 2-0 to goals from John Fleck and Leon Clarke before Gary Hooper pulled one back in the dying moments of the first half, pulled level when substitute Lucas Joao smashed home in front of the Hillsborough Kop.

Cue delirium in the home stands, and the home fans' bouncing which made Hillsborough literally shake. But one minute and 49 seconds after Joao's dramatic intervention, Duffy went up the other end, twisted Joost van Aken inside out and smashed past Kieran Westwood from a tight angle. The Owls stopped bouncing, the Blades in the upper tier of the Leppings Lane end celebrated wildly and the derby honours were theirs, sealed by Clarke's second of the afternoon 13 minutes from time.