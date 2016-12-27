WATCH: 'Skipper Billy Sharp proved the difference in Sheffield United's victory over Oldham'

Sheffield United should always fancy themselves to win games with skipper Billy Sharp leading the line, according to The Star's Blades writer James Shield.

Sharp scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in United's 2-0 victory over Oldham yesterday, which moved them to within a point of the League One leaders Scunthorpe ahead of Saturday's game against Northampton Town at Bramall Lane.

United made hard work of the victory against bottom club Oldham, before Sharp's second brace in as many games secured victory.

And James - watch his full verdict in the video above - said: "Chris Wilder has spoken at length this season about the need to find different ways to win, and they did exactly that, but the game was a lot tougher than the league table would have predicted.

"Oldham regarded the game as a free hit, and gave it a real go. But cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Sharp proved the difference between the two sides.

James Shield

"United didn't control the game with their usual surety, and Simon Moore had to make a couple of good saves as Oldham gave them something to think about. They didn't come here to lie down but when you have a goalscorer like Sharp in your side, you always fancy yourselves to go on and win the game."

