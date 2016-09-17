WATCH: Simon Moore hails Sheffield United's defensive effort in victory over Peterborough

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Goalkeeper Simon Moore says Sheffield United defended from the front in their victory over Peterborough this afternoon.

Matt Done's first-half goal proved crucial, but United were forced to defend against a talented Peterborough side led by Barnsley loanee George Moncur.

Moore pulled off two excellent saves to preserve his side's lead, and said afterwards: "We always knew what to expect from Peterborough, they're a side who score a lot of goals but also concede a lot of goals too.

"Going forward we looked really good and at the back, we looked really solid too.

"We're just about getting that balance and I think we've shown that in the last few games, as people get more comfortable.

"We always knew Peterborough would create chances but we defended from the front, and we thoroughly deserved the three points.

"And if you want to get out of this league, these are the kind of wins that help you do that."