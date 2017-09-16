WATCH: Sheffield United victory was a 'big win in an emotional atmosphere' admits Norwich boss

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was delighted with his team's defensive performance in their 1-0 win over Sheffield United this afternoon.

In a game where both sides failed to create enough goalscoring opportunities, Yanic Wildschut's goal settled the spoils at Bramall Lane.

He gave Norwich the lead on 23 minutes when he fired beyond Jamal Blackman.

It was not a game filled with chances but Sheffield United's best opportunities came from David Brooks, who should have scored in the first half but was denied by Angus Gunn, and Ched Evans who headed wide in the second period.

The game was a feisty encounter, and one of its main talking points was the decision from the referee to send Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder to the stands.

Farke said: "It feels like a big win, 100 per cent. Our defending attitude, our will to fight against setbacks. Our will to be in such an atmosphere, a really emotional atmosphere and to stand together.

David Brooks was United's man of the match

"I felt like we were able to control the game with our defending. We had to be concentrated and focused, and to defend to the last second.

"I think we deserved this win, and it's good for our confidence and the general togetherness. It's a really important win for us today.

"I think we deserved to be in the lead at half-time because we had the chances.

"We had two or three really good chances at the goal. But we had to sit back deeper and concentrate on the defending.

"I got this feeling although they had more possession we were able to control the game without possession with our defending.

"There were some amazing decisions last in the 20 minutes but you have to accept it."