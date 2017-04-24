WATCH: Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp’s tribute to Ugo Ehiogu after ex-Blade teammate’s tragic death

Billy Sharp has paid a heartfelt tribute to Ugo Ehiogu, his former Sheffield United team mate, who passed away last week.

Ehiogu, aged 44, was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at Tottenham Hotspur’s training complex on Thursday where he worked as the Premier League club’s under-23’s coach.

Goalmouth scramble as United's Billy Sharp and Ugo Ehiogu try to force the ball home.

The defender, who finished his career at Bramall Lane, died in the early hours of Friday morning and Sharp said: “Ugo was an unbelievable man. He helped me a lot on and off the pitch actually. He was coming to the end of his career but he was still a really good player.”

Sharp played alongside Ehiogu following his transfer to United in January 2008. He made 27 appearances before leaving South Yorkshire at the end of the following season.

“He was a funny man and a gentle giant if you like,” Sharp, speaking after United’s victory over MK Dons, added. “It was a sad, sad day when I heard what had happened.”

United supporters chanted Ehiogu’s name during their side’s 3-0 victory over Robbie Neilson’s side. The Scot, who took charge of Dons earlier this year, described the visitors’ as “worthy champions” of League One as they moved to within three points of the 100 mark.

“They’re a good side and deserved winners of the title,” Neilson said. “We want to be in the situation Sheffield United are. We want to be the top team in the league. It’s the reason we’re in football, we go into every game to look to win it. Our aim has got to be to try and emulate them.”