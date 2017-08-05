Chris Wilder says Sheffield United's opening-day victory over Brentford today was just reward for his side's "outstanding" support.

Billy Sharp's header proved the difference between the two sides infront of over 26,000 fans at Bramall Lane, as United kicked off their Championship campaign in fine style.

Samir Carruthers in action

And Wilder admitted: "For the last six years in League One, it's been tough. Getting out of League One was tough, but this is a reward for the outstanding support, loyalty and love they've shown for their football club.

"To reward them in the Championship was fantastic, and the atmosphere was superb. I've been here as a fan for some big games, and there were some special times last season, but this was right up there and it was an excellent effort, to help us against a very good Brentford side."