WATCH: Sheffield United's demolition of AFC Wimbledon

Call it a blip, call it a wobble, call it what you like but Sheffield United brought an end to their short winless run with a comprehensive battering of AFC Wimbledon at Bramall Lane.

Three games without picking up all three points had seen an, albeit tiny, cloud hover over the Lane in recent weeks but that was banished completely by an impressive showing against the Dons who had no answer to United's blistering attack.

As soon as Billy Sharp opened the scoring within a couple of minutes, there was only going to be one winner and when James Hanson fired in on his debut it looked like being a case of 'how many?'.

As it was, Wimbledon tightened up a little and it took until the final 10 minutes for lead to be stretched with the impressive John Fleck and substitute Caolan Lavery adding one apiece before the end.

Watch the highlights and let us know what you thought of the performance.

