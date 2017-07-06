WATCH: Sheffield United players put through their paces by Team GB Olympic boxing coaches

Some packed a punch, others would be best letting their feet do the talking, but Sheffield United's players at least worked up a sweat as they came off the training pitch and went into the boxing gym for a change in pre-season scenery.

The Blades players, including brand new signing Richard Stearman, were given a grueling workout in a sweatshop of a gym as Chris Wilder's men prepared for the upcoming Championship season with the coaches from GB Boxing at the English Institute of Sport.

New Signing Richard Stearman, pictured training with Gary Hale, GB Boxing Coach, at the English Institute of Sport. Picture: Marie Caley

One new signing, Enda Stevens is well used to this kind of training, as he said Paul Cook at his old club Portsmouth was a big advocate of hitting the boxing gym.

"We done a lot of this at Portsmouth, the manager down there was big on the boxing and we done a lot of it during pre-season, especially," he said. "We were in a few times a month."

Stevens added: "There was a few in my group here who were decent. Billy's got a nice punch and Nathan Thomas looks lively on the pads. Yeah, there's a few of the lads looked good."

Stearman recognised it was a somewhat strange introduction to life at the Lane but and enjoyable one nonetheless.

"I've been thrown in at the deep end a bit," he joked. "It's been hard work but it's been enjoyable. There's been a good bit of banter between the lads, I've been getting to know a few names and throw a few punches. It's been good."