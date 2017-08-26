WATCH: 'Sheffield United have now arrived in the Championship' after impressive Derby win

Sheffield United have now fully arrived in the Championship after today's impressive 3-1 win over Derby County.

That's the view of The Star's Blades writer James Shield, as he dissected the victory which saw Chris Wilder's men preserve their 100% home start to life in the second tier.

"I'm sure the players and manager have always had the utmost belief in their capabilities but for me, this was the afternoon that Sheffield United arrived in the Championship," James said in our video chat, which can be played in full above.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 3, Derby County 1



"Chris Wilder really set the game up when he set that he expects Derby to mount a serious challenge for promotion. And despite today's result, many still expect them to.

"But United thoroughly deserved this win. They had to dig in at times but as the manager said, it was a real Sheffield United performance; there was good play, a lot of skill but they also chased, harried and worked hard throughout.

Paul Coutts was United's man of the match against Derby

"Yes, there were mistakes from Derby but they were forced, it was the sheer aggression in United's play that really put the opposition in that situation."