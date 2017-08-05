WATCH: 'Sheffield United full value for opening-day victory over Brentford'

Sheffield United were full value for their opening-day victory over Brentford this afternoon, according to The Star's Blades writer James Shield.

Skipper Billy Sharp scored the decisive goal with a header from Leon Clarke's superb cross, and United then showed their character to withstand a late assault from Brentford as they pushed to earn a point.

James Shield

And James, in our web chat which can be viewed in full above, said: "It was a deserved win. There were periods when Brentford were technically strong and good going forward but that saw United dig deep and show their technical ability and their tenacity to compete at this level.

"It was perfect start for United; not just a win but some great individual displays from likes of Chris Basham, Samir Carruthers, Billy Sharp, Leon Clarke and Richard Stearman, whose display will have a few other Championship clubs wondering why they didn't compete with United for his services."