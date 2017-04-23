WATCH: Sheffield United fans pay tribute to tragic former defender Ugo Ehiogu during victory at MK Dons

Around 7,500 Sheffield United fans paid tribute to former defender Ugo Ehiogu during their club's 3-0 victory over MK Dons yesterday.

Ehiogu, aged just 44, died last week after suffering a heart attack at the training ground of Tottenham Hotspur, where he was U23 coach.

Ehiogu made more than 400 career appearances, including 26 games for the Blades during the 2008/09 season. He also won four England caps in a career spanning 20 years.

And he was remembered at Stadium:mk yesterday as United fans chanted his name, before a minute of applause after 33 minutes - his squad number during his time at Bramall Lane.

United skipper Billy Sharp, whose brace against MK saw him pass the 200-goal mark in his career, played with Ehiogu at United and tweeted on Friday: Very sad news to hear my former team mate Ugo Ehiogu has passed away, such a lovely fella, condolences to all of his family."