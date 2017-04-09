WATCH: Sheffield United fans have their say after promotion-clinching victory over Northampton Town

Sheffield United supporters were celebrating last night after their side were finally promoted back to the Championship.

United sealed promotion from League One by beating Northampton Town at Sixfields, and fans were understandably elated.

On Twitter, Chris Wood said: "Still can't believe it and we done it the proper way, good football, easily the best side in the division, what a season!"

Mark Batham added: "Is Fleck one of the greatest pieces of transfer business in Blades history? Certainly up there."

And Alex Lambert wrote: "We follow them absolutely everywhere knowing one day they'll do us proud. Today they did."