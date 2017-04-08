WATCH: Sheffield United 'are a club on the up and can compete in the Championship' says co-owner Kevin McCabe

Kevin McCabe, Sheffield United's co-owner, says the Blades are a "club on the up" under Chris Wilder and can compete in the Championship.

Lifelong Blade McCabe made the claim after promotion from League One was confirmed this afternoon, with a 2-1 victory at Northampton Town.

Addressing fans outside Bramall Lane this evening, McCabe said: "It's been ten years since we were relegated from the Premier League, but this club is on an upward curve.

"This is a club that is going places. We have a great manager and a great infrastructure to enable us to challenge in the Championship. We are a big club in terms of facilities and supporters, and we get more kids through the doors than our neighbours across the city."

