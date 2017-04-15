WATCH: Joyous scenes as Sheffield United are crowned champions of League One

This was the scene at Sheffield United's training ground this afternoon as they were confirmed champions of League One.

Bolton's defeat at Oldham means they cannot now catch Chris Wilder's United at the top of the table, and Wilder's players all gathered to share the moment as their status as champions was confirmed.

Sheffield United celebrate after being confirmed as champions

Wilder said: "It's been an amazing season, a fantastic effort from everyone, and one that's fully deserved.

"No-one can take this away from us, we deserve to be the number one team in this division and I'm made up for the fans."