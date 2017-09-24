Watch: Joy to despair as Sheffield Wednesday fans have Hillsborough bouncing before United score again

For a few minutes Hillsborough was absolutely rocking.

*WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*

Lucas Joao's goal had dragged Sheffield Wednesday back into the Steel City Derby as the Owls came back from two goals down to level against their bitter rivals.

The home fans had their ground literally bouncing as they celebrated finding a way back into a match which for so long had seemed beyond them. Fans' videos captured the atmosphere, with three sides of the ground collectively jumping in unison in celebration of their comeback.

Then, the bouncing subsided.

Mark Duffy picked the ball up for United, cut inside, then did it again before rifling a shot past Keiren Westwood in the Owls' goal.

Suddenly, as the videos show, it was United fans who were in delirious ecstasy with the Bladees going 3-2 up and there was no way back.

Leon Clarke scored his second of the game to make it 4-2 and by then the ground had been emptying.

The joy went from blue to red in just a few moments.