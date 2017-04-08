WATCH: Euphoric scenes as Sheffield United confirm promotion to the Championship

This was the euphoric scene at Sixfields today as Sheffield United finally confirmed their promotion back to the Championship.

Chris Wilder's side beat his former employers 2-1, coming from behind thanks to goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck, sparking jubilation from their 1,400 travelling fans - and a few more on the bank which overlooks the ground for good measure.

United fans, frustrated after six seasons of League One football, invaded the pitch after both goals and again at the end, to celebrate with players and Wilder.

Bolton also lost away at Scunthorpe, making United runaway favourites to lift the League One table.

