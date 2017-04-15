WATCH: Chris Wilder gets a hero's welcome after arriving home following Sheffield United's League One title win

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, received a hero's welcome after his Blades were confirmed as League One champions this afternoon.

United opened up an unassailable 12-point lead over second-placed Bolton when they beat Port Vale 3-0 yesterday, and Bolton lost at Oldham today.

Wilder, who won the League Two title with Northampton last season, has repeated the feat with his beloved Blades and spoke of his pride earlier today.

“It’s a great feeling and these lads deserve it, they deserve everything that comes their way," he said.

"They’ve driven themselves on throughout the season, they’ve shown togetherness and desire. But, most of all, they’ve worked hard and played some excellent football. It’s just reward for them and also our fans because they backing they’ve given us is something else.”