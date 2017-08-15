WATCH: Brian Deane is reunited with historic matchball 25 years after scoring first Premier League goal for Sheffield United

Brian Deane has been reunited with arguably the most iconic football in Sheffield United's modern history - 25 years after he scored the first Premier League goal with it.

Five minutes into United's clash against Manchester United at Bramall Lane, Deane headed past Peter Schmeichel to secure his place in the game's history books.

And today, on the 25th anniversary of the historic game, Deane was back at Bramall Lane - and got his hands on the ball once more.

The ball in question is now owned by Redtooth, whose owner Martin Green is a vice-president of United. Signed by players and managers of both sides, Dave Bassett and Sir Alex Ferguson, the ball is now on show at United's Legends of the Lane museum.

"We purchased the match ball last year from the family who sponsored the famous ball 25 years ago and it has been in the Legends of the Lane museum in the Redooth cabinet ever since," Green said.

"We also own an extensive collection of other SUFC memorabilia that is also housed at the museum.

“As a lifelong Sheffield United fan it is great to have such an iconic piece of football history at Bramall Lane – the Redtooth collection dates back to the 1890s.

“I would say that it is one of the most iconic footballs in English football history and its extra special that 25 years later Brian Deane has been reunited with the ball.”

The Legends of the Lane Museum at Bramall Lane is open on all home matchdays, with admission £3 for adults and £2 for concessions.