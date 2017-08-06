WATCH: Blades roar back into Championship - Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0 Match Highlights

Not a bad return to the second tier.

Sheffield United ended their six-year Championship exile by gaining three points on the opening day thanks to a header from skipper Billy Sharp.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said afterwards: "We've all got a point to prove, haven't we? Whether we've not managed in the division or been out of it, players, coaches and staff, are we good enough?

Billy's goalscoring record speaks for itself and I think we've created chances today. We didn't play particularly well with the ball today - we can play a lot better."