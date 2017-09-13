Watch: Blades fight for what Wilder says is best win yet - Bolton 0 Sheffield United 1 Match Highlights

It may not have been the prettiest win but Chris Wilder was left lauding another excellent success on the road for Sheffield United as they beat Bolton at the Macron Stadium.

The United manager gave special mention to matchwinner Cameron Carter-Vickers, but overall he hailed a great team display.

“For me, this is the best result of the season," he told The Star. "Not the best performance, but the best result because of what we had to put into it.

“There are proud people here at Bolton and proud players too. Two of my best mates (assistant manager Steve Parkin and goalkeeping coach Lee Butler) are on the staff here and this was a big, big match for them. They’ll be hurting but they made us work and, if they put other teams in the Championship under that type of pressure, they’ll take points off them.”