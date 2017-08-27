WATCH: Billy Sharp doubles up as brilliant Blades batter Rams - Sheffield United 3 Derby County 1 Match Highlights

Give him a chance and he'll get you a goal....or two.

Some people questioned Billy Sharp's ability to score at this level again after Sheffield United's return to the Championship but two goals in a superb 3-1 victory over Derby County at Bramall Lane took the boyhood Blade's tally to four in five league games yesterday.

Sharp took advantage of a poor clearance by Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson to open the scoring and a comedic own goal from Johnny Russell doubled the Blades' advantage before the break.

Derby upped their game a little bit in the second half and pulled one back through Craig Bryson but it was too late and with Carson upfield for a corner as the visitors pressed for an equaliser, Sharp raced onto the clearance and slipped it into the empty net from 25 yards.

Boss Chris Wilder said after the impressive victory: "This was our biggest test at home this season, against quality opposition and a quality manager, and I'm delighted that we've played well and won. We're a learning club, our players are adapting to the division but I think we've made a decent start. "We aren't getting ahead of ourselves, it's one game, but this is a great result for us."

Watch the highlights from United's victory and also look out for a superb piece of skill and run from John Fleck which deserved a goal.