WATCH: Billy Sharp admits he's proud to be a Blade - before being serenaded by his Sheffield United teammates

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp admits he's proud to be a Blade again after last season's shambolic campaign.

United, under Nigel Adkins, limped to an 11th-placed finish in League One but were promoted yesterday under his successor, Chris Wilder.

And Sharp, who's scored 26 goals so far this term after being named skipper, admitted: "I can't thank the gaffer and the staff enough. Last year was embarrassing and I felt ashamed, but this year I'm so proud to be a Blade.

"Every single one of the lads deserves credit."

United sealed promotion after beating Northampton, Wilder's former club, 2-1 at Sixfields.

