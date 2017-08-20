WATCH: Billy's the hero again plus two red cards in a fiery derby - watch Sheffield United 1 Barnsley 0

Billy Sharp was the man of the moment at Bramall Lane yesterday as he settled a hard-fought derby with Barnsley.
Sharp struck in a first half in which both sides went down to ten men when Leon Clarke and Angus MacDonald saw red after an off-the-ball incident.
The Blades could have been out of sight but for some superb goalkeeping from visiting stopper Adam Davies.
Boss Chris Wilder said: "We needed to be better in the final third today and I thought we did that. We are a little bit disappointed we have not put the game to bed. "The slight criticism of my team is that we didn't put them to bed, I thought we played some really good stuff."
Reds manager Paul Heckingbottom said inexperience cost his side: "It was a first derby for a lot of them, the first time we played three times in a week, I need to learn about these players. There wasn't many who came out with positives today."
