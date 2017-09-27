VIDEO: Wolves boss has no complaints with Coady's sending off in defeat to Sheffield United

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo had no issues with Conor Coady's red card in his side's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United tonight.

Former Blade Coady, a target of Chris Wilder's in the recent transfer window, saw red in the 15th minute when he pulled back Clarke on the edge of the area. They also missed a penalty early in the second half as Clarke scored twice for the second successive game and sent United second in the Championship.

And Nuno admitted: "I thought we started well up until the moment of the red card.

"It was a tough game. We knew that we were going to come here and find a tough team.

"Everything changes and 75 minutes is a long, long time to play with 10 men. It's a clear red card, it's fair. It was the last man and he was holding so it's a red card.

"From there, I thought we stayed organised and didn't concede too many things.

Conor Coady sees red

"They scored a goal and in the second half I thought we came out really well with a clear strategy. The penalty can change things.

"The message is clear. Don't waste too much time saying sorry and asking if and what could happen. Just react in the next game."