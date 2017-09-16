VIDEO: Will Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder feature on the touchline for Sunday's Derby clash with Wednesday at Hillsborough?

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he's unsure if he will be censured after he was sent to the stands during today's 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City.

With the Sheffield Derby against Wednesday only eight days away, Wilder was sent from the technical area by referee Scott Duncan after kicking the ball back in play - disturbing a few water bottles near the Norwich bench.

United face a wait to see if Duncan includes the incident in his report of the fiesty game but James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, reckons Wilder will be free to lead his team from the touchline in Sunday's Derby. Click play in the video above to hear James' thoughts on the incident, and the defeat which ended United's run of four successive league wins.

READ: Wilder slams Norwich tactics after Bramall Lane defeat

"There were some time-wasting issues that are ridiculous," Wilder said.

"Referees have to do something about it. It breaks the flow of the game up when you're in the ascendancy. I went in their technical area, that was the problem Bit of a frustration, having five centre forwards out.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is sent to the stands

"But I thought my team were outstanding for a new team in the division. I thought we deserved something from the game."