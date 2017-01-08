VIDEO: 'We took it to another level' in Southend win, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his side 'took it to another level' in victory at Southend as they extended their lead at the top of League One to four points.

United sealed a sixth successive victory by beating Southend 4-2 at Roots Hall, as United romped into a 4-1 lead before the hosts gave themselves a glimpse of getting back into the game with a late goal. They then hit the bar minutes later, and Wilder said: "I'm a little bit disappointed with their second goal, it wasn't any individual quality but a mistake on our part.

Southend's Anthony Wordsworth tussles with Sheffield United's Coalan Lavery

"But we took it to another level in the second half. Southend are tough and streetwise, with lots of experience, but we showed a lot of experience and showed a lot of fantastic attributes.

"We got pegged back and then really took the game away from them in the second half.

REPORT: Blades 4, Southend 2 - Chris Wilder's Blades go four points clear at top of League One





"They're a good team with an experienced manager in Phil Brown, and I'm glad we don't have to come here again. They battered us at our place in the first 25 minutes, and I don't think anyone can complain about the outcome of this game, especially after our second half performance."