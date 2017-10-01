VIDEO: 'Sheffield United will be closer to going up than going down if they play like they did at Nottingham Forest'

Sheffield United's good run of form came to an abrupt end at Nottingham Forest yesterday - but their performance level remained at the high standard Chris Wilder's players have set for themselves in recent weeks.

And James Shield, The Star's Blades writer, believes they should have got something out of the game at the City Ground, which they lost 2-1 - but, in the longer-term, will be nearer the top six than the bottom three if they maintain that level of performance.

United's players react to defeat

Wilder himself, although naturally disappointed to lose, declared himself pleased with his side's performance. He said: "I don't know whether to cry or smile, but I think I will go down the smiling route because it was confirmed today that my team has landed in the Championship, with the performance we produced. It was an outstanding performance, one that did not get rewarded with a win.

"But I am not going soft because we have won games this season and I want us to win games moving forward. Some of the boys might have expected a rocket today. They do not deserve a rocket. People will walk away from this game and see what we have done to Nottingham Forest.

"We have not married up a performance with a result. We made a couple of mistakes that were clinically punished. "But we pushed them back, pushed them back and pushed them back. It was an outstanding performance against a good side."



