Video: Sheffield United transfer news from James Shield - Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Everton and more to come at Bramall Lane?

There are just a few hours left of transfer deadline day and Sheffield United have been active in the market.

Already the Blades have brought Ethan Ebanks-Landell in on loan from Wolves, coming off the back of Caolan Lavery's arrival from Sheffield Wednesday yesterday and there could be more coming in.

A couple have also left with Marc McNulty heading to Bradford on loan and Kieran Wallace going to Fleetwood.

Is Dominic Calvert-Lewin moving as well? Everton have agreed a fee with United for the youngster and James Shield has the details behind it.

