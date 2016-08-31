Video: Sheffield United transfer news from James Shield - Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Everton and more to come at Bramall Lane?

There are just a few hours left of transfer deadline day and Sheffield United have been active in the market.
Already the Blades have brought Ethan Ebanks-Landell in on loan from Wolves, coming off the back of Caolan Lavery's arrival from Sheffield Wednesday yesterday and there could be more coming in.
A couple have also left with Marc McNulty heading to Bradford on loan and Kieran Wallace going to Fleetwood.
Is Dominic Calvert-Lewin moving as well? Everton have agreed a fee with United for the youngster and James Shield has the details behind it.
Watch the video for more from our Blades writer