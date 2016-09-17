Search

VIDEO: Sheffield United's victory over Peterborough showed the Blades' industry and invention

Sheffield United's victory over Peterborough showed their industry and invention, says The Star's Blades expert James Shield.

"Without being too cliche, it was a great advert for League One football," James said.

James Shield

"On the evidence of that, both sides will fancy their chances of having a successful season - although as Blades boss Chris Wilder said afterwards, it's very early days yet."

