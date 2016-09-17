VIDEO: Sheffield United's victory over Peterborough showed the Blades' industry and invention

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield United's victory over Peterborough showed their industry and invention, says The Star's Blades expert James Shield.

"Without being too cliche, it was a great advert for League One football," James said.

James Shield

"On the evidence of that, both sides will fancy their chances of having a successful season - although as Blades boss Chris Wilder said afterwards, it's very early days yet."

