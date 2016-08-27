VIDEO: Sheffield United's victory over Oxford 'a triumph of courage and conviction'

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Sheffield United's victory over Oxford this afternoon showed that Blades players will still scrap and fight for each other.

That's the view of The Star's Blades writer James Shield - who also revealed that Alan Knill, United's assistant manager, faced the media afterwards due to Chris Wilder's long-standing policy of not doing so after beating one of his former clubs.

"Privately, Chris will be delighted his first win has come against one of his old clubs," James said.

"What that shows to me is that no matter what people think about United's squad - and there are clearly areas still to be worked on - what they do have is an awful lot of bottle.

"They played some good stuff but this win is a real triumph of courage and conviction."

