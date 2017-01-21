VIDEO: Sheffield United 'chucked away two big points' against Gillingham, says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder issued a withering assessment of his side's second-half performance against Gillingham this afternoon, admitting they'd "chucked two big points away".

With Bolton and Scunthorpe both having their games abandoned due to weather, United could have gone four points clear at the top of League One but instead had to rely on Kieron Freeman's equaliser to seal a point, after Josh Wright had earlier put the visitors ahead.

And Wilder said: "We only have ourselves to blame. I didn't go mad last week [when United lost 4-1 at Walsall] but I've gone mad today, and I don't care what people think, I'm here to win games of foootball.

"I expect teams to come here and have a go, but we've chucked a big two points away today. We should have been three or four ahead at half time, we dominated and moved the ball well but the final pass, cross, run, finish wasn't there.

"Second half, I thought we could have blown them away but we didn't. I imagine they were sat in there at half-time asking 'how the hell are we only 1-0 down?'"