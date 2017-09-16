VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder slams Norwich's time-wasting tactics

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder described Norwich's time wasting as 'ridiculous' after the Canaries ended his side's four match winning run at Bramall Lane.

In a game where both sides failed to create enough goalscoring opportunities, Yanic Wildschut's goal settled the spoils at Bramall Lane and Wilder was sent to the stands after an incident in the Norwich technical area.

And Wilder admitted: "There were some time-wasting issues that are ridiculous. Referees have to do something about it. It breaks the flow of the game up when you're in the ascendancy.

"I went in their technical area, that was the problem Bit of a frustration, having five centre forwards out.

"I thought my team were outstanding for a new team in the division. I thought we deserved something from the game.

"They've taken the three points but there's a lot of pride that's been on show in the shirt today and I think that was recognised by the supporters

Scott Duncan sends Chris Wilder to the stands

"I can accept losing, I just can't accept when players hide or don't take responsibility. Those players haven't done that today, they've given it a good go.

"We moved the ball about the pitch ever so well today. We were up against it but I thought we showed all the qualities I'd expect us to show."