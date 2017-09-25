VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reveals respect for 'class act' Carlos Carvalhal after Blades' 4-2 victory in Steel City Derby

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder revealed his respect for 'class act' Carlos Carvalhal after his side's 4-2 victory over Wednesday at Hillsborough yesterday.

United were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes through John Fleck and Leon Clarke before Wednesday rallied to level thanks to goals either side of half-time from Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao.

But the Blades were not going to be denied a deserved three points and substitute Mark Duffy's fine effort and Clarke's second - against his former club - sealed a first win at Hillsborough since 2006.

And Wilder, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday, revealed: "I've got to say that Carlos is a class act.

"He came up to me afterwards and wished me well. I've got a decent relationship with him and, like I say, he's a class act. Obviously it's a difficult day for Sheffield Wednesday and their staff, having us roll up in their backyard and play like that. But he was class."

Wilder admitted guiding his boyhood team to victory in the first Steel City Derby since 2012 was the proudest moment of his career, adding: "I never slept a wink for about seven days. It means everything today.

Chris Wilder and Carlos Carvalhal at the final whistle

"To represent the club and to get the result is brilliant. We have had to swallow quite a lot over the last six years. It's a great day for us and we are going to enjoy it."