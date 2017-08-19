VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises attitude and enthusiasm of Blades after derby victory over Barnsley

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was happy his side quickly returned to winning ways with a 1-0 South Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Having won the final seven games of last season on their way to League One title glory - going unbeaten since January - and the first two of this campaign, United have had the unfamiliar taste of defeat over the last week following losses at Middlesbrough and Cardiff.

But Billy Sharp's first-half goal got them back to winning ways and extended their home streak to nine victories on the bounce, going back to a League One draw with Scunthorpe in February.

It should have been a more convincing victory for Wilder's men, but the Blades boss said: "We played well today, we needed to be a little bit more positive in the final third after the last two games.

"We needed to be better in the final third today and I thought we did that. We are a little bit disappointed we have not put the game to bed.

"The slight criticism of my team is that we didn't put them to bed, I thought we played some really good stuff.

Billy Sharp celebrates the winner

"We are used to winning and whatever it takes to win a game of football we need to do.

"The attitude is without doubt unquestionable and the enthusiasm to go and get a result for this football club is great. It was important today to get back to winning ways."

Sharp scored his 20th goal in the last 29 games in the 17th minute when he converted Enda Stevens' cross - his second match-winning goal of the season.

Both sides played the second half with 10 men after Blades striker Leon Clarke and Reds defender Angus MacDonald were dismissed just before half-time for clashing - a decision neither manager had grievances with.

United remained the stronger team and could have finished the game off but David Brooks hit the post and Jack O'Connell brought a flying save out of goalkeeper Adam Davies.