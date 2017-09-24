VIDEO: 'I just put my foot through it and laced it as hard as I could' admits Sheffield United's derby-day goal hero Mark Duffy

Sheffield United hero Mark Duffy has described the "unbelievable" feeling of netting in a Steel City derby victory over Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Substitute Duffy netted a crucial goal just 107 seconds after Lucas Joao had pulled Wednesday level at 2-2, despite United going 2-0 ahead early on.

Leon Clarke later scored his second of the game to register a famous 4-2 victory for Wilder's men, who go up to fourth in the table.



And Duffy, asked to describe his thought process before unleashing the stunning strike to put United back in the lead, told The Star: "I checked twice but to be honest, I don't like swinging with my left foot.

"I had a look up and the only pass on was a difficult ball through the defender's legs, so I decided I was going to absolutely lace it as hard as I could and the goalkeeper couldn't get a hand to it.

Mark Duffy celebrates his goal

"It was an unbelievable feeling; the adrenaline running through my body for 20 seconds or so after the goal was priceless. If you could bottle that and sell it, you'd be a rich man."