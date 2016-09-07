VIDEO: Have you seen Ben Whiteman's goal for Sheffield United against Sheffield Wednesday?

Steel City derbies don't come around nearly as much as they should so if you're going to score in one, you might as well make it a cracker.

That was the case on Tuesday night as Blades youngster Ben Whiteman ripped into the top corner at Bramall Lane to equalise for United in the under 23s derby with rivals, Wednesday.

Will Buckley had put the Owls in front in a match that didn't light up until the second half, before Whiteman powered his drive past Cameron Dawson from the edge of the box.

All derby goals are special and this one was particularly so.

REPORT: Sheffield United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1