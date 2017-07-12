Video Diary - James Shield in Marbella: Malaga manager's memories of Bramall Lane ahead of Sheffield United friendly

José Miguel González Martín del Campo, manager of Malaga FC, admits the prospect of facing Sheffield United on Friday has evoked memories of the time he represented his country at Bramall Lane.

Del Campo, better known as Michel, was a member of the Spain under-21 squad beaten 2-0 by England at United's home ground in 1984.

Locals are looking forward to the friendly between Malaga and Sheffield United on Friday

Although over three decades have passed since that match, Michel told The Star: "I still remember it like it was yesterday. It was a very historic stadium, Bramall Lane, and I remember thinking 'this is very different, very special, when I arrived as a young player."

Michel, speaking at a ceremony designed to mark Malaga's meeting with United in Coin, added: "We are very much looking forward to the game. Sheffield United will be difficult opposition."

