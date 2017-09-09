VIDEO: Defeat to Sheffield United like 'Groundhog Day' admits rival boss

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson revealed his frustration after his side's 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United this afternoon.

Clayton Donaldson's brace put Chris Wilder's Blades two ahead and Jack Rodwell's injury-time header was not enough to rescue a point, as the visitors ran out deserved winners in front of a frustrated Stadium of Light crowd - who chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt" with "are you watching Ellis Short?" after Donaldson's second.

Sunderland sit in 21st and are a point above the relegation zone and Grayson, who was appointed in the summer, said: "Of course it is frustrating when you lose another game at home, it is like Groundhog Day: we started decent enough, tried to get the first goal on the front foot, and 25 seconds before they put it in our net we nearly score.

"Confidence gets drained out of the team when we concede and that not just this year, it's over a number of years here. We have to overcome that obstacle.

"We have to roll our sleeves up, stick our chests out and get over this obstacle which has been in place for a number of years.

"We need better decisions and better quality. You are not going to score too many goals if you don't do those things.

"It's a fragile state of mind, I have been there as a player for 20 years or so. Soon it can change very quickly, we are all in this together, the fans, supporters and the staff. We have to try to ride this storm of negativity."