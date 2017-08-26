VIDEO: Chris Wilder's injury update as Sheffield United stars go off with injuries in victory over Derby

Manager Chris Wilder revealed Caolan Lavery suffered 'a big smash to the cheekbone' after clashing with Marcus Olsson in Sheffield United's victory over Derby this afternoon.

Lavery was substituted after clashing with Olsson as they both jumped for a header. Both players received lengthy treatment, and Lavery was substituted shortly after.

Substitute Samir Carruthers was later replaced himself after picking up an injury in United's 3-1 win, and Wilder said: "I want us to be competitive, I don't want that taken away from us, but we're not a cynical, dirty side.

"It was a 50/50 ball in the air, both boys went for it and unfortunately, Caolan came out with a big smash to his cheekbone, so we'll assess that.

"Samir got a big whack to the calf, and couldn't carry on. So that was disappointing for those two boys.