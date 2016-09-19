Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Chris Wilder has hailed his "strong, committed and organised" Sheffield United side after Saturday's victory over Peterborough at Bramall Lane.

Matty Done's first-half strike gave United the points, and extended their run of wins to four, and Wilder said: "It is another very pleasing win against dangerous opposition, who have several talented players.

"We recognised their strengths in our analysis of them and we were resolute and determined and throughout the game created the better chances. We played well and deserved the victory, but credit to Simon (Moore) who makes a terrific save with the game at 1-0 and overall he was excellent and commanding.

"Peterborough will cause a lot of teams so many problems with the way they play, so credit to them and their manager, but I'm delighted we've kept our winning run going."

Wilder added: "It was always going to be an open game and both goalkeepers were at their best, there were a lot of chances, but we defended well when we had to and limited them to a lot of long-range efforts.

"I enjoyed the game and I'm sure our supporters will have enjoyed what they've seen too. We attacked when we could, played when possible and most importantly defended properly against a side that is always in the game with the shape they play.

"Sometimes you just have to see a game out, Peterborough play off the cuff at times and when you come under periods of pressure, you just have to be strong, committed and organised, thankfully we were."