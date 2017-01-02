Sheffield United manager hailed his side's "big three points" after victory at Bury sent them three clear at the top of League One.

Billy Sharp, a Kelvin Etuhu own goal and Kieron Freeman sealed victory for United, who had earlier fell behind to a stunner from former Blades youngster Jacob Mellis.

Chris Wilder

United's joy was compounded when news filtered through that Scunthorpe had only drawn with Peterborough, while Bolton needed a last-minute equaliser to rescue a point at Coventry.

And Wilder told The Star: "There are different ways to win games.

"We made a couple of changes to freshen it up, and a couple of teams around us have played games that they may have expected to win, but didn't.

"We came here expecting to win and we have, and it's a big three points for us."

