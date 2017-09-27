VIDEO: Chris Wilder delighted with his Sheffield United side after victory over much-fancied Wolves

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hailed his team following their 2-0 victory over 10-man Wolves, coming just a few days after their derby win at arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Leon Clarke scored both goals to make it five wins out of six for the Blades, who move up to second in the Championship table.

Wolves were reduced to 10 men in the 15th minute when Conor Coady received a red card after pulling back Clarke on the edge of the area. They also missed a penalty early in the second half, but Wilder said: "This is a great result for us on the back of what happened on Sunday and I'm delighted for everybody.

"It was a big night for the players because I would imagine that the talk from everybody was about what the reaction would be after the euphoria of winning a local derby.

"I thought that yet again they got themselves up for it. We didn't look a tired team. We looked a compact, strong and organised team and I always thought we were a threat in terms of scoring.

"We knew that they would stay in the game and drop in so we had to be disciplined and not give away daft free-kicks.

Leon Clarke heads home his, and United's, second

"We're not looking at league tables but we'd rather be there than in another position."

The opening goal came in the 39th minute when Clarke slid in at the far post to meet a low cross from Enda Stevens.

Wolves had a great chance to level six minutes after the re-start when referee Billy Smallwood ruled that Cameron Carter-Vickers had fouled Diogo Jota. Ruben Neves stepped up to take the resulting penalty and saw his effort thump against Jamal Blackman's left-hand post.

Clarke scored his and United's second goal after 58 minutes, rising to meet a Mark Duffy free-kick and head beyond John Ruddy.