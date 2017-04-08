VIDEO: Blades' promotion was for the fans, says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder paid tribute to the club's support after a long-overdue promotion from League One was confirmed this afternoon.

United beat Northampton 2-1 to ensure Championship football will be played at Bramall Lane next season, and end a six-season stint in English football's third tier.

And Wilder, the boyhood Blade who also played for United, said: "The biggest part of a club is the supporters and the support we've received week in, week out, home and away, has been absolutely unbelivable.

"And I'm not surprised, because I've been in there with them and they deserve it, because they've been put through quite a lot over the last six years."

