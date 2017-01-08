VIDEO: Blades boss Wilder hails Sheffield United's quality and spirit after 4-2 victory at Southend

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, hailed his side's fighting spirit and quality on the ball as they went four points clear at the top of League One yesterday.

Goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Jack O'Connell, Kieron Freeman and Caolan Lavery sealed a 4-2 victory at Southend as United sealed their sixth win on the spin.

And Wilder said: "We could have been 2-0 up after five minutes but to come here on the back of their good unbeaten run, it was all up for grabs.

"And my team showed real qualities, physically - to match them - and then when we got on the ball, we moved it well and created.

Chris Wilder

"Some of the goals we scored today were eye-catching."